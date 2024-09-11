All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

International law requires return of Crimea to Ukraine – President of Türkiye

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 11 September 2024, 14:27
International law requires return of Crimea to Ukraine – President of Türkiye
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye. Photo: Anadolu

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, has said that Crimea should return to Ukraine in accordance with international law. 

Source: Erdoğan, in a video address to the participants of the Crimean Platform Leaders Summit, the text of which is quoted by the Turkish state agency Anadolu, reports European Pravda

Details: Erdoğan noted that the annexation of Crimea, which Türkiye has opposed from the beginning, has further deepened the suffering of Crimean Tatars who were deported from the peninsula 80 years ago. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Erdoğan: "Our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence is unwavering. The return of Crimea to Ukraine is a requirement of international law."

He stressed that ensuring the security and well-being of Crimean Tatars is one of the priorities of Türkiye's foreign policy. 

Erdoğan also stressed that Crimean Tatars have the right to live a free, secure and peaceful life in their homeland.

Advertisement:

Quote from Erdoğan: "It is gratifying that in June, Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Crimean Tatars, was released after almost three years in captivity. We hope for the speedy release of all Crimean Tatars, including brothers Asan and Aziz Akhtemov."

Erdoğan expressed hope that the war in Ukraine would end in a just and lasting peace based on Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

ErdoganCrimeaUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's air defence downs 34 of 51 Shahed drones, 12 disappeared from radar, 2 returned to Russia

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

Denmark announces provision of second batch of its F-16s to Ukraine

Polish government announces state of emergency due to massive floods, another dam burst

All News
Erdogan
Erdoğan likely to meet with Putin in Kazakhstan
Turkish President Erdoğan discusses approval conditions for NATO secretary general candidates with Dutch PM Rutte
Erdoğan congratulates Putin with "victory" on sham elections and mentions talks with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts over 80 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:20
Ukraine's air defence downs 34 of 51 Shahed drones, 12 disappeared from radar, 2 returned to Russia
07:35
7 Shahed UAVs shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast
07:14
Russia has lost over 635,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
06:50
Russians launched large-scale Shahed drone attack on Sumy causing water and power outages in city
06:32
Ukrainian army needs increase in mechanised weapons to enhance combat capabilities – ISW
05:34
Helicopter crashes in Russia's Amur Oblast
03:58
Ukrainian defenders regain positions near Torske in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
02:54
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence attack Russian drone base in Syria – media
01:46
UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: