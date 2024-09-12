Russians attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs: 14 civilians injured, extensive destruction caused
A total of 14 people have been injured as a result of a Russian strike on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Ukraine's National Police
Quote: "The Russians used Shahed drones, targeting residential buildings, educational institutions and medical facilities.
Early reports indicate that 13 people have sustained injuries of varying severity due to the enemy attack."
Details: Emergency services are at the scene, addressing the aftermath of the airstrike.
Update: Later, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of injured had increased to 14. The Russians struck critical and civilian infrastructure with drones.
Quote from the prosecutor's office: "As of 08:00, 14 civilians have sought medical assistance and seven apartment blocks, a residential building, a medical facility, an educational facility, three cars, a garage cooperative, a shop and the premises of a banking institution have been damaged."
