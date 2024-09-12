Russians attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs: 14 civilians injured, extensive destruction caused

A total of 14 people have been injured as a result of a Russian strike on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Ukraine's National Police

Quote: "The Russians used Shahed drones, targeting residential buildings, educational institutions and medical facilities.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that 13 people have sustained injuries of varying severity due to the enemy attack."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Konotop. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: Emergency services are at the scene, addressing the aftermath of the airstrike.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Konotop. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Update: Later, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of injured had increased to 14. The Russians struck critical and civilian infrastructure with drones.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Konotop. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "As of 08:00, 14 civilians have sought medical assistance and seven apartment blocks, a residential building, a medical facility, an educational facility, three cars, a garage cooperative, a shop and the premises of a banking institution have been damaged."

Support UP or become our patron!