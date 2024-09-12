All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs: 14 civilians injured, extensive destruction caused

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 September 2024, 09:19
Russians attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast with Shahed UAVs: 14 civilians injured, extensive destruction caused
PHOTO: POLICE

A total of 14 people have been injured as a result of a Russian strike on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Ukraine's National Police

Quote: "The Russians used Shahed drones, targeting residential buildings, educational institutions and medical facilities. 

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that 13 people have sustained injuries of varying severity due to the enemy attack."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Konotop.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Details: Emergency services are at the scene, addressing the aftermath of the airstrike.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Konotop.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Update: Later, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of injured had increased to 14. The Russians struck critical and civilian infrastructure with drones.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Konotop.
Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "As of 08:00, 14 civilians have sought medical assistance and seven apartment blocks, a residential building, a medical facility, an educational facility, three cars, a garage cooperative, a shop and the premises of a banking institution have been damaged."

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy OblastShahed dronecasualties
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians hit Konotop in Sumy Oblast, injuring people and causing power outage – video
Two civilians injured in Russian attacks on border areas in Sumy Oblast
Russia attacked cluster of Ukrainian troops in Sumy Oblast with Iskander missiles in early September – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: