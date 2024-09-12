Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in morning – photos

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 11 September and the morning of 12 September, using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery and kamikaze drones.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Nikopol district throughout the evening, night and morning. They fired from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery, used kamikaze drones and dropped munitions from drones. The enemy struck Nikopol, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

Four houses were destroyed in the district centre [the city of Nikopol]. One of the houses caught fire and a fire engine also burned. The fire has been extinguished. Two outbuildings, two power lines and two gas pipelines were damaged."

Details: Chervonohryhorivka hromada was also attacked. Dry grass caught fire there. Two houses and three outbuildings were damaged.

No casualties have been reported.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!