Biden meets with UK Prime Minister: they reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine

US President Joseph Biden met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on the night of 13-14 September. The leaders have "unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend against Russia’s aggression".

Source: The White House

Quote: "They expressed deep concern about Iran and North Korea’s provision of lethal weapons to Russia and the People’s Republic of China’s support to Russia’s defence industrial base."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, Biden and Starmer reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to Israel's security and stated the urgent need for a ceasefire agreement that would allow for the release of hostages and increased aid to Gaza.

Both leaders stressed the need for Israel to do more to protect civilians and address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

They also condemned attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 12 September, Putin stressed that any move by the West to allow Kyiv to use such long-range weapons against targets in Russia would draw NATO into the war with Russia, a sharp escalation of his rhetoric on the war.

In response to Putin's intimidation, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that it was the Russian leader who started the war in Ukraine and he could end it at any time.

The EU said that Putin's threats would not change the EU's position on supporting Ukraine.

John Kirby, the White House's National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said the United States would not make any announcements on Friday about changing its policy on granting Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!