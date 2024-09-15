All Sections
Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 15 September 2024, 07:21
Three men killed in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past 24 hours
The aftermath of the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Ivan Fedorov

Russian forces mounted 275 attacks on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours. Three men aged 41, 59 and 61 were killed in Russian strikes on the Polohy district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians carried out nine airstrikes on the settlements of Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Huliaipole, Rivnopillia, Verkhnia Tersa and Malynivka.

A total of 141 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

The Russians launched five bombardments of Robotyne and Huliaipole with multiple-launch rocket systems.

They mounted 120 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Novoandriivske, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Novopavlivka.

There were 15 reports of severe damage to residential buildings and infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Zaporizhzhia Oblastwar
