Three civilians killed in Russian strike on agricultural facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Three employees of an agricultural facility have been killed in a Russian attack on Huliaipole hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians have struck the oblast yet again. They bombarded Huliaipole hromada this time.

They hit the premises of an agricultural company.

Three people have been killed. All the deceased were employees of this facility."

