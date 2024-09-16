All Sections
Netherlands on Russia's violation of NATO airspace: Our response must be clear

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 September 2024, 17:56
Photo: Brekelmans on Twitter (X)

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans believes that the North Atlantic Alliance should shoot down drones and missiles that violate its airspace.

Source: Brekelmans after a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Laurynas Kasčiūnas, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brekelmans stressed that Russia's violation of NATO airspace "is unacceptable and dangerous".

"Our response must be clear. Drones and missiles entering our airspace should be detected and intercepted. If needed, NATO should support individual allies," he added.

Background

  • The Dutch defence minister's statement follows several incidents of Russian drones violating NATO airspace.
  • In early September, at least one Russian Shahed drone crashed in Romania near the Ukrainian border. Additionally, a combat drone was discovered in Latvia, where it is believed to have flown in from Belarus.
  • In both instances, the countries did not intercept the drones but allowed them to fall.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged international partners to act decisively and jointly counter Russian missile attacks, saying that so far, "only Belarus has distinguished itself by shooting down Russian Shaheds".

