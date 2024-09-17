All Sections
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts over 80 times over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 08:22
A tank on the battlefield. Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 157 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day, with most of the Russian attacks concentrated on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where they assaulted Ukrainian positions 40 and 42 times respectively.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 September

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians launched two assaults near the city of Vovchansk. 

On the Kupiansk front, 11 Russian attacks took place. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Novoosynove, Synkivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 21 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar six times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 19 assaults near the settlements of Nelipivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 40 Russian assaults and offensive actions toward the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasnyi Yar. The highest concentration of attacks was near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 42 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ukrainsk, Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Pershe, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka. 

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked towards Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out five unsuccessful attacks.  

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, using artillery and aircraft. 

Ukraine’s operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

