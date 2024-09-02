All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missile strike on Sumy: 6 children among injured, police update details – photos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukMonday, 2 September 2024, 08:48
Russian missile strike on Sumy: 6 children among injured, police update details – photos
The scene of the attack in Sumy. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

The police have clarified that thirteen people had been injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, including four children. An educational institution and at least five apartment buildings have also been damaged.

Update: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the morning of 2 September that the number of people who had sustained injuries in the Russian attack on Sumy had increased to 18, including 6 children.

Source: Communication Department of the branch of the National Police in Sumy Oblast

Advertisement:

Quote: "An educational institution and at least five apartment buildings were damaged. All the appropriate services are working at the scene. Residents of the damaged buildings are receiving the necessary assistance."

 
Aftermath of the attack in Sumy.
Photo: the branch of National Police in Sumy Oblast

Details: The National Police added that investigators are documenting the damage and collecting evidence of the war crime committed by Russia.

 
Aftermath of the attack in Sumy.
Photo: the branch of National Police in Sumy Oblast

Quote: "A criminal case has been opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violation of the laws and customs of war."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the attack in Sumy.
Photo: the branch of National Police in Sumy Oblast

Background: Russian troops launched a missile attack on a centre for the social and psychological rehabilitation of children and on an orphanage in Sumy. Thirteen people were reported to be injured.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumymissile strikechildren
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Sumy
Russians strike children's rehabilitation centre and orphanage in Sumy, 13 injuries reported – photos, video
Rescue workers continue to fight large-scale fire caused by Russian strike in Sumy – photo, video
Russian strike and fire raise pollution levels in Sumy air
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: