Russian missile strike on Sumy: 6 children among injured, police update details – photos

The scene of the attack in Sumy. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

The police have clarified that thirteen people had been injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, including four children. An educational institution and at least five apartment buildings have also been damaged.

Update: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the morning of 2 September that the number of people who had sustained injuries in the Russian attack on Sumy had increased to 18, including 6 children.

Source: Communication Department of the branch of the National Police in Sumy Oblast

Advertisement:

Quote: "An educational institution and at least five apartment buildings were damaged. All the appropriate services are working at the scene. Residents of the damaged buildings are receiving the necessary assistance."

Aftermath of the attack in Sumy. Photo: the branch of National Police in Sumy Oblast

Details: The National Police added that investigators are documenting the damage and collecting evidence of the war crime committed by Russia.

Aftermath of the attack in Sumy. Photo: the branch of National Police in Sumy Oblast

Quote: "A criminal case has been opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violation of the laws and customs of war."

Advertisement:

Aftermath of the attack in Sumy. Photo: the branch of National Police in Sumy Oblast

Background: Russian troops launched a missile attack on a centre for the social and psychological rehabilitation of children and on an orphanage in Sumy. Thirteen people were reported to be injured.

Support UP or become our patron!