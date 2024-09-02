Russian missile strike on Sumy: 6 children among injured, police update details – photos
The police have clarified that thirteen people had been injured as a result of the Russian missile strike on the city of Sumy, including four children. An educational institution and at least five apartment buildings have also been damaged.
Update: The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the morning of 2 September that the number of people who had sustained injuries in the Russian attack on Sumy had increased to 18, including 6 children.
Source: Communication Department of the branch of the National Police in Sumy Oblast
Quote: "An educational institution and at least five apartment buildings were damaged. All the appropriate services are working at the scene. Residents of the damaged buildings are receiving the necessary assistance."
Details: The National Police added that investigators are documenting the damage and collecting evidence of the war crime committed by Russia.
Quote: "A criminal case has been opened under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, violation of the laws and customs of war."
Background: Russian troops launched a missile attack on a centre for the social and psychological rehabilitation of children and on an orphanage in Sumy. Thirteen people were reported to be injured.
