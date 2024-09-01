All Sections
Russians strike children's rehabilitation centre and orphanage in Sumy, 13 injuries reported – photos, video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 23:59
The site of the Russian attack on Sumy. Screenshot: video by Suspilme Sumy

Russian troops have launched a missile attack on a centre for the social and psychological rehabilitation of children and on an orphanage in Sumy. Thirteen people are reported to be injured, including two children.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Head of Sumy City Military Administration Oleksii Drozdenko; Suspilne Sumy, a  local branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster; Sumy City Council 

Quote: "Tonight, on 1 September, the enemy launched a missile attack on the premises of a Sumy educational institution where the Centre for the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children and an orphanage are located.

The building is located in the middle of a residential area.

All necessary services are working at the scene. People are being provided with medical assistance. The full extent of the effects of the [Russian] attack has yet to be confirmed."

 
Photo: Suspilme Sumy

Details: The head of Sumy City Military Administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, reported that "all the casualties are being provided with the necessary assistance".

 
Photo: Suspilme Sumy

"The headquarters will be in operation at school no. 22 tomorrow morning at 08:00. Admissions will be carried out from 09:00," Oleksiy Drozdenko added.

 
Photo: Suspilme Sumy

Update: Suspilne Sumy reports that they are currently aware of two people injured in the Russian strike on the educational institution - a boy aged 7 and a girl aged 13.

Sumy City Council reported that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and four injured had been taken to hospital. Up to 400 windows in the buildings were damaged.

Later, Sumy City Council reported that there were 13 injured.

Four were taken to hospital, the same number received medical assistance on the spot, and five will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Sumymissile strikewarchildren
