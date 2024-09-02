All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Kupiansk twice, killing two women – photos

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 September 2024, 17:47
Russia attacks Kupiansk twice, killing two women – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops launched two attacks on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 2 September, killing two  women aged 78 and 65.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "According to the investigation, on the morning of 2 September, Russian troops attacked Kupiansk: a 65-year-old woman was killed. At 16:00, the enemy struck the city again."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: A 78-year-old woman was killed in the second attack on the city. The Russians also damaged a house.

Background: Earlier, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast and attacked Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, injuring 15 civilians.

This news has been updated since publication.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Number of civilians injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv and Ruska Lozova rises to 15 – photos
Ukrainian police officer killed in Russian drone attack on police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast twice overnight, pregnant woman is among 6 injured
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: