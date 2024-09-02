Russia attacks Kupiansk twice, killing two women – photos
Russian troops launched two attacks on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 2 September, killing two women aged 78 and 65.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "According to the investigation, on the morning of 2 September, Russian troops attacked Kupiansk: a 65-year-old woman was killed. At 16:00, the enemy struck the city again."
Details: A 78-year-old woman was killed in the second attack on the city. The Russians also damaged a house.
Background: Earlier, Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast and attacked Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, injuring 15 civilians.
This news has been updated since publication.
