Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and China

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defence Council by imposing new sanctions against six individuals and more than 40 legal entities from Iran, China and Russia.

Source: Presidential decrees No. 638 and No. 639

Details: Decree No. 638 imposed sanctions on six individuals and 40 legal entities from Russia, Iran and China for 10 years.

Advertisement:

The following Decree No. 639 imposed sanctions on two companies: the Russian Private Limited Company Mayak Ship Lighting Plant and the Federal State Enterprise Kazan State Powder Plant.

Both decrees state that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine must inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America and other states about the sanctions and raise the issue of imposing similar restrictive measures with them.

Support UP or become our patron!