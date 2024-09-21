All Sections
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 September 2024, 22:06
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit
Maria Zakharova. Stock photo: Agency via Getty Images

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, has stated that Russia is not going to attend the second Peace Summit.

Source: press service for Russia's Foreign Ministry, citing Zakharova

Details: Zakharova called the preparation for the second Peace Summit "yet another manifestation of the fraud by the Anglo-Saxons and their Ukrainian puppets" who want to "push the absolutely unviable Zelenskyy formula as the sole basis for resolving the conflict, to gain support from the global majority and to deliver an ultimatum demanding Russia's surrender on its behalf".

"We will not attend such 'summits'," the official said.

She also echoed Russia's mantra of being supposedly ready for a "political and diplomatic settlement" of the war of aggression initiated by the Kremlin against Ukraine, stating that Moscow is prepared "to discuss genuinely serious proposals that take into account the situation on the ground".

Zakharova also called the Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to Kyiv's partners for authorisation to strike deep into Russian territory with Western-supplied weapons "a continuation of terror" against the Russian population.

"We will not talk to terrorists," the spokeswoman said, completely disregarding the fact that her country has been murdering Ukrainians in an unprovoked war of aggression, now nearing its third year.

Background:

  • In the summer of 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the second Peace Summit should include representatives of Russia.
  • Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin announced that Russia would not attend the second Peace Summit and described Ukraine's Peace Formula as an "ultimatum".
  • Subsequently, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, stated that Russia was "open" to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine but did not trust the Ukrainian authorities and that no peace summit with Russian participation was being prepared.

Support UP or become our patron!

