All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 1 August 2024, 18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Vladimir Putin, ruler of Russia, has claimed that Russia is "open" to negotiations regarding the end of the war in Ukraine but does not trust the Ukrainian government, and so far Russia is not planning to participate in the second Peace Summit.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti, TASS

Details: Peskov said that Putin has allegedly "repeatedly declared" that Russia is open for negotiations concerning ending the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Peskov also expressed readiness to "talk" to the Ukrainian authorities, but the Kremlin believes that they "should not be trusted". Peskov complained that "Russia sees indistinct discussions about the possibility of negotiations that are not followed by specifics".

Commenting on the idea of Russia’s participation in the second Peace Summit, Peskov stated that "no summit upon Russia’s participation is being prepared so far".

Background: Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that most countries of the world wanted Russia to participate in the Second Peace Summit, so "Ukraine cannot be against this initiative".

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaUkrainewarpeace
Advertisement:

Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv

Ukraine calls Mali's severance of diplomatic relations "short-sighted"

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun takes silver medal at 2024 Olympics

MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians

Ukrainian forces destroy Su-34 and ammunition depot at Russian airfield of Morozovsk – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

All News
Russia
Türkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
Murderer Krasikov and opposition figure Kara-Murza among 24 people exchanged between Russia and Western countries
Russia releases WSJ journalist and former soldier in major prisoner swap
RECENT NEWS
23:59
Air-raid warning issued in several oblasts: explosions heard in Kyiv
23:52
Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv: no damage reported
22:28
Russia asked US to convince Ukraine not to attack it on Russia's Navy Day – media – photo
22:18
Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are already on outskirts of Toretsk
21:17
Children will be forcibly evacuated from part of Donetsk Oblast
20:58
Two people brought back to Ukraine-controlled territory from occupied Luhansk Oblast
20:28
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
20:10
Dry port will be built in Vinnytsia for US$15 million
19:38
It's important for commanders to have direct contact with line of contact – Zelenskyy – video
18:59
"I miss you all": Limp Bizkit's lead singer sends message to his Russian fans
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: