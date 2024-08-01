Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of Vladimir Putin, ruler of Russia, has claimed that Russia is "open" to negotiations regarding the end of the war in Ukraine but does not trust the Ukrainian government, and so far Russia is not planning to participate in the second Peace Summit.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned media outlets RIA Novosti, TASS

Details: Peskov said that Putin has allegedly "repeatedly declared" that Russia is open for negotiations concerning ending the war in Ukraine.

Peskov also expressed readiness to "talk" to the Ukrainian authorities, but the Kremlin believes that they "should not be trusted". Peskov complained that "Russia sees indistinct discussions about the possibility of negotiations that are not followed by specifics".

Commenting on the idea of Russia’s participation in the second Peace Summit, Peskov stated that "no summit upon Russia’s participation is being prepared so far".

Background: Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that most countries of the world wanted Russia to participate in the Second Peace Summit, so "Ukraine cannot be against this initiative".

