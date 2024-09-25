Zelenskyy and Turkish President Erdoğan discuss freedom of navigation in Black Sea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported on his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during which the leaders discussed ensuring the freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, among other key issues.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy said he discussed further development of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Türkiye with Erdoğan.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We focused on advancing bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, as well as Turkish companies' involvement in Ukraine's reconstruction.

We also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula, with a particular emphasis on ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Türkiye's leadership role in the relevant Peace Formula point."

Support UP or become our patron!