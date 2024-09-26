All Sections
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Biden

Iryna Balachuk, Ivanna KostinaThursday, 26 September 2024, 09:12
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden. Stock photo: website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Volodymyr Zelenskyy focused on the matter of the Victory Plan. The leaders agreed to discuss it during talks in Washington on 26 September."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Biden and the US for the assistance provided to Ukraine and briefed him on the situation in Ukraine, particularly on the front line.

The two presidents took part in a special G7+ meeting dedicated to Ukraine's recovery. More than 30 countries and the European Union signed a declaration on Ukraine's post-war recovery.

Background:

