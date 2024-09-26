Pentagon requested white phosphorus shells for Ukraine, but Biden opposed, media says

Pentagon officials have urged the US to provide Ukraine with white phosphorus munitions, primarily to help conceal troops on the battlefield, but the White House has repeatedly rejected the idea.

Source: European Pravda, citing NBC News, which spoke to three US officials

Details: The publication reports that the US Department of Defense recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus shells as part of several aid packages to allow the armed forces to conceal themselves using the light and smoke produced by such munitions.

Calls to supply these munitions were made as part of the most recent aid package as well. However, two officials stated that the stigma surrounding white phosphorus and concerns that it could harm civilians prevented officials in US President Joe Biden's administration from approving the recommendation.

Additionally, the publication’s sources noted that if this decision is ever made, such munitions will not be listed in the contents of the military aid package, similar to previous weapons and ammunition the US has sent to Ukraine without publicly announcing them.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs in its war against Ukraine, including in Kramatorsk in March 2022, as well as against Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in May of the same year.

In April 2024, Russian occupiers used 444 munitions containing dangerous chemical substances against Ukrainian forces.

On 25 September, the US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$375 million.

During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US. President Joe Biden announced an increase in aid, with media reporting on weapons assistance packages totalling US$8 billion.

