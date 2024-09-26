All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Pentagon requested white phosphorus shells for Ukraine, but Biden opposed, media says

Ulyana Krychkovska, Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 September 2024, 11:31
Pentagon requested white phosphorus shells for Ukraine, but Biden opposed, media says
Use of white phosphorus shells to create a smoke screen. Photo: Getty Images

Pentagon officials have urged the US to provide Ukraine with white phosphorus munitions, primarily to help conceal troops on the battlefield, but the White House has repeatedly rejected the idea.

Source: European Pravda, citing NBC News, which spoke to three US officials

Details: The publication reports that the US Department of Defense recommended providing Ukraine with white phosphorus shells as part of several aid packages to allow the armed forces to conceal themselves using the light and smoke produced by such munitions. 

Advertisement:

Calls to supply these munitions were made as part of the most recent aid package as well. However, two officials stated that the stigma surrounding white phosphorus and concerns that it could harm civilians prevented officials in US President Joe Biden's administration from approving the recommendation.

Additionally, the publication’s sources noted that if this decision is ever made, such munitions will not be listed in the contents of the military aid package, similar to previous weapons and ammunition the US has sent to Ukraine without publicly announcing them.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of using phosphorus bombs in its war against Ukraine, including in Kramatorsk in March 2022, as well as against Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in May of the same year.
  • In April 2024, Russian occupiers used 444 munitions containing dangerous chemical substances against Ukrainian forces.
  • On 25 September, the US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$375 million.
  • During a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US. President Joe Biden announced an increase in aid, with media reporting on weapons assistance packages totalling US$8 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
USA
US Senator called by deepfake former Ukrainian foreign minister asking about long-range strikes on Russia
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Biden
US accuses Zelenskyy of aiding Biden amid criticism of Trump's peace plan
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: