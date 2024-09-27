Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: US can be the leader of peace talks

All Sections
Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 September 2024, 19:58
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

After meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was counting on the United States' help in the peace process.

Source: Zelenskyy during his conversation with Donald Trump, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the United States is Ukraine's strongest backer and the world's most powerful country.

According to him, Ukraine is grateful for the United States' and the American people's support. He is also confident in the United States' ability to lead any negotiations. He stressed that Ukraine had hosted a Peace Summit and will have another shortly, and that it counts on US support.

He also stated that the war should not have been started, but the most essential thing is to recognise that Russian troops are on Ukrainian land.

"I think that the problem is that Putin killed so many people and, of course, we need to do everything to pressure him to stop this war. He is in our territory. That’s the most important. He is in our territory and how we stop the war is to pressure him as [much as] we can. We have to do it," Zelenskyy said.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that he supports a "fair" peace for Ukraine, but did not say which solution to end the war between Russia and Ukraine would be regarded as such.

Right before the meeting, Donald Trump praised the way Volodymyr Zelenskyy acted during the attempt to impeach Trump in 2019 and said they had a "great relationship". However, he immediately noted the same about his relationship with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and reiterated his confidence that he could quickly stop the war if elected president.

