OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 11 October 2024, 11:21
Ukraine's Air Force downs 60 Russian drones out of 66 launched
Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

The Russians launched two missiles and 66 drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 10-11 October, 29 of which have been shot down, while 31 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), a Kh-31P air-to-surface missile (from the airspace over the Black Sea), and 66 attack drones (launched from Kursk, Russia) during the night of 10-11 October 2024."

Details: The Air Force had managed to down 29 Russian drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts as of 11:00.

Quote: "Thirty-one enemy drones disappeared from radar in various regions of Ukraine, likely due to active electronic warfare countermeasures. Two attack drones returned towards Russia. Four drones are currently still in Ukrainian airspace," the statement said.

Background:

  • Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces had attacked Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles, which resulted in the destruction of a two-storey building. Four people have been killed, including a teenager.

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones for almost eight hours, air defence downs all targets
Russians lose 1,140 soldiers and helicopter over past 24 hours
Ukrainian air defences destroy all drones launched by Russia on Kyiv overnight, combat efforts continue in Kyiv Oblast
