Ukraine's Air Force downs 60 Russian drones out of 66 launched

The Russians launched two missiles and 66 drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 10-11 October, 29 of which have been shot down, while 31 disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile (launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea), a Kh-31P air-to-surface missile (from the airspace over the Black Sea), and 66 attack drones (launched from Kursk, Russia) during the night of 10-11 October 2024."

Details: The Air Force had managed to down 29 Russian drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts as of 11:00.

Quote: "Thirty-one enemy drones disappeared from radar in various regions of Ukraine, likely due to active electronic warfare countermeasures. Two attack drones returned towards Russia. Four drones are currently still in Ukrainian airspace," the statement said.

Background:

Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces had attacked Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles, which resulted in the destruction of a two-storey building. Four people have been killed, including a teenager.

