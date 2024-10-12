All Sections
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian air targets in Sumy, several explosions heard

Iryna BalachukSaturday, 12 October 2024, 00:59
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian air targets in Sumy, several explosions heard
Ukrainian air defence group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Several explosions were heard in the city of Sumy on the night of 11-12 October. Acting mayor Artem Kobzar noted that air defence was responding to Russian targets.

Source: Kobzar on Telegram

Quote: "I would like to wish you a quiet night, but unfortunately, it is not quiet at all. We’ve been hearing machine gun shots all night – it's guys from the air defence working, shooting down Shahed attack drones. There have been several explosions. Dear residents, do not ignore the air-raid warning. If you are at home, please move away from the windows."

Background: On the evening of 11 October, the Russian forces launched a missile attack on a residential area in Sumy.

Sumyair defenceexplosion
