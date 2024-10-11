All Sections
Russian troops launch rocket attack on residential area in Sumy

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 11 October 2024, 23:50
Russian troops launch rocket attack on residential area in Sumy
Explosion. Stock photo

Russian troops launched a rocket attack on a residential area in Sumy on the evening of 11 October. So far there are no reports of any casualties.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy launched a rocket attack on a residential neighbourhood in the regional capital late in the evening of 11 October.

One explosion was recorded. No one is thought to have been injured. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified."

Background: The Russian military fired 98 times on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 11 October. One person has been reported injured.

