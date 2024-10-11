Russian troops launch rocket attack on residential area in Sumy
Friday, 11 October 2024, 23:50
Russian troops launched a rocket attack on a residential area in Sumy on the evening of 11 October. So far there are no reports of any casualties.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy launched a rocket attack on a residential neighbourhood in the regional capital late in the evening of 11 October.
Advertisement:
One explosion was recorded. No one is thought to have been injured. All necessary services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified."
Background: The Russian military fired 98 times on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 11 October. One person has been reported injured.
Support UP or become our patron!