All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

North Korea reports on 1.4 million mobilised people ready for "holy war"

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 16 October 2024, 13:13
North Korea reports on 1.4 million mobilised people ready for holy war
Stock photo: Getty Images

North Korea has reported the mobilisation of 1.4 million citizens who are eager to fight in the "holy war" and kill the enemies who encroach on the "sovereignty" of the country led by Kim Jong Un.

Source:  Korean Central News Agency

Quote: "If a war breaks out, the ROK [Republic of Korea] will be wiped off the map. As it wants a war, we are willing to put an end to its existence. According to data available, more than 1.4 million youth league officials and youth and students across the country volunteered to join or rejoin the Korean People's Army on 14 and 15 October." 

Advertisement:

Details: North Korean propaganda claims that 1.4 million young people wanted to join the Korean People's Army on 14-15 October.

In the statement, North Korea openly threatens South Korea: "Millions of young people have turned out in the nationwide struggle to wipe out the ROK scum who committed a serious provocation of violating the sovereignty of the DPRK through a drone infiltration into its capital city to push the tense situation to the brink of war, which precipitates their self-destruction, and are now making impudent remarks like a guilty party filing the suit first."

Quote: "The young people's zeal for joining the army is an eruption of the hatred and retaliatory spirit of the younger generation who are determined to punish the scum who committed a hideous crime to ignite a war at any cost, and end the horrible evil relationship. Youth and students across the country signed the petitions for joining or rejoining the army out of the pledge to find out the heinous confrontation maniacs and criminals to the last one and cut off their windpipes."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, North Korea blew up parts of roads that connected it with South Korea on its side of the border. Last week, North Korean military forces announced a plan for a "complete separation" of North Korean territory from South Korea, informing US military forces of this step to "prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict".
  • On 14 October, in his evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that North Korea had de facto entered the war.
  • On 8 October, South Korea’s Ministry of Defence reported that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.
  • On 13 October, Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying not only weapons to Russia but also personnel to its military forces and called on Ukraine’s partners to increase their support.
  • On 16 October, during the presentation of the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was providing Russia not only with weapons but also with people to work at Russian factories.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaSouth Koreawar
Advertisement:

Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight

South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova chooses EU membership in referendum, 100% of votes now counted – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

All News
North Korea
NATO cannot confirm participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine
US concerned about possible involvement of North Korean troops in Russo-Ukrainian war – Reuters
Russia formed "Buryat battalion" staffed by North Koreans, but 18 soldiers have already deserted – Ukrainska Pravda sources
RECENT NEWS
09:10
Russians attack bus stop in Kherson and Kharkiv Oblast with drones: two injured
09:07
Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia
08:23
Russians fire on Kursk Oblast, dropping almost 70 aerial bombs – Ukraine's General Staff report
08:19
Harris believes that Trump's victory threatens Russia's victory over Ukraine
08:15
Russia loses 1,350 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over one day
07:43
Russians bombard Sumy with drones, killing three people, including child – photos
07:26
Drones attack facilities in Russia's Tambov and Voronezh oblasts overnight
06:37
UK to provide Ukraine with US$2.93 billion loan, repaid from proceeds from frozen Russian assets
05:17
Russians regularly execute prisoners of war and use chemical weapons – ISW
03:53
UAVs attack two Russia’s oblasts: distilleries on fire
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: