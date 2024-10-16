North Korea reports on 1.4 million mobilised people ready for "holy war"

North Korea has reported the mobilisation of 1.4 million citizens who are eager to fight in the "holy war" and kill the enemies who encroach on the "sovereignty" of the country led by Kim Jong Un.

Source: Korean Central News Agency

Quote: "If a war breaks out, the ROK [Republic of Korea] will be wiped off the map. As it wants a war, we are willing to put an end to its existence. According to data available, more than 1.4 million youth league officials and youth and students across the country volunteered to join or rejoin the Korean People's Army on 14 and 15 October."

Details: North Korean propaganda claims that 1.4 million young people wanted to join the Korean People's Army on 14-15 October.

In the statement, North Korea openly threatens South Korea: "Millions of young people have turned out in the nationwide struggle to wipe out the ROK scum who committed a serious provocation of violating the sovereignty of the DPRK through a drone infiltration into its capital city to push the tense situation to the brink of war, which precipitates their self-destruction, and are now making impudent remarks like a guilty party filing the suit first."

Quote: "The young people's zeal for joining the army is an eruption of the hatred and retaliatory spirit of the younger generation who are determined to punish the scum who committed a hideous crime to ignite a war at any cost, and end the horrible evil relationship. Youth and students across the country signed the petitions for joining or rejoining the army out of the pledge to find out the heinous confrontation maniacs and criminals to the last one and cut off their windpipes."

Background:

Earlier, North Korea blew up parts of roads that connected it with South Korea on its side of the border. Last week, North Korean military forces announced a plan for a "complete separation" of North Korean territory from South Korea, informing US military forces of this step to "prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict".

On 14 October, in his evening address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that North Korea had de facto entered the war.

On 8 October, South Korea’s Ministry of Defence reported that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to the battlefield in Ukraine in support of Russia.

On 13 October, Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was supplying not only weapons to Russia but also personnel to its military forces and called on Ukraine’s partners to increase their support.

On 16 October, during the presentation of the Victory Plan in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that North Korea was providing Russia not only with weapons but also with people to work at Russian factories.

