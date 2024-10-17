All Sections
Orbán's Eurogroup leader shows handshake with Zelenskyy

Oleh PavliukThursday, 17 October 2024, 20:01
Photo: Bardella on his X (Twitter) account

Jordan Bardella, leader of France's far-right National Rally party who also heads the Eurogroup called Patriots for Europe, has shared a photo of his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels.

Source: reported by European Pravda

Details: Bardella posted a photo on his X (Twitter) account of himself shaking hands with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels.

Quote: "Since February 24, 2022, the date of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he has been fighting for the territorial integrity of his country and the freedom of his people," the far-right politician wrote in the caption.

Details: Bardella leads the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament, founded by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, and Austrian far-right leader Herbert Kickl.

Most parties within the Patriots for Europe group hold Eurosceptic views and oppose aid to Ukraine. However, Bardella's National Rally, which forms the majority of the Eurogroup, holds a different stance.

Background: In June, ahead of the parliamentary elections in France, Bardella assured that if his political force came to power, they would not allow Russia to "swallow up Ukraine." However, he ruled out the possibility of supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons.

