Air-raid warning due to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast lasted over 14 hours

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 18 October 2024, 13:40
Air-raid warning due to Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast lasted over 14 hours
An air-raid warning. Stock photo: Getty Images

The air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast, which was issued due to a Russian drone attack, lasted more than 14 hours on the night of 17-18 September.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration, on social media

Quote: "Russian occupiers continue to attack Kyiv Oblast with drones. The latest air-raid warning was in place for more than 14 hours.

Air defence forces were responding in the oblast. The enemy airborne assets were destroyed.

No hits on critical or residential infrastructure were recorded, and there were no casualties among the residents."

Details: At the same time, Kravchenko noted that falling debris from the destroyed Russian targets damaged a motorcycle on private property.

"Operational teams are continuing to record the aftermath of the enemy attack," he added.

Background: The Ukrainian Air Force reported that on the night of 17-18 October, Russian forces launched 135 attack drones on Ukraine. As of 08:30 on 18 October, 80 drones were shot down, 44 others disappeared from radar and 2 entered Belarus.

Kyiv Oblastwardronesair-raid warning
