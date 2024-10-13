Wreckage from Russian UAVs damages houses in two Ukrainian oblasts

Houses have been damaged in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts due to the fall of wreckage from Russian drones.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Details: No civilian casualties and no hits to critical infrastructure were reported in Kyiv Oblast.

Three houses in two districts of Kyiv Oblast have been damaged by the fall of UAV wreckage.

Early reports indicate that 12 Russian drones have been destroyed by mobile firing groups and electronic warfare countermeasures in Cherkasy Oblast.

Several houses have been damaged by the fall of UAV wreckage in the Zolotonosha district in Cherkasy Oblast.

Meanwhile, the authorities noted that a fire had broken out in a warehouse containing building materials in the city of Cherkasy on the night of 12-13 October, although the cause remains unknown.

