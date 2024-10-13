All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Wreckage from Russian UAVs damages houses in two Ukrainian oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 11:27
Wreckage from Russian UAVs damages houses in two Ukrainian oblasts
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Houses have been damaged in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts due to the fall of wreckage from Russian drones.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration

Details: No civilian casualties and no hits to critical infrastructure were reported in Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Three houses in two districts of Kyiv Oblast have been damaged by the fall of UAV wreckage.

Early reports indicate that 12 Russian drones have been destroyed by mobile firing groups and electronic warfare countermeasures in Cherkasy Oblast.

Several houses have been damaged by the fall of UAV wreckage in the Zolotonosha district in Cherkasy Oblast.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, the authorities noted that a fire had broken out in a warehouse containing building materials in the city of Cherkasy on the night of 12-13 October, although the cause remains unknown.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv OblastCherkasy Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones for almost eight hours, air defence downs all targets
Air defence targeted Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: