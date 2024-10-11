All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones for almost eight hours, air defence downs all targets

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 October 2024, 10:51
Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones for almost eight hours, air defence downs all targets
A Russian attack drone. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian air defence network shot down all Russian attack drones flying towards Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 October. There were no casualties, and the air raid lasted almost eight hours.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Ruslan Kravchenko, the Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "The enemy keeps on conducting large-scale attacks on Kyiv Oblast with UAVs. Last night and in the morning, the air raid lasted for almost eight hours."

Advertisement:

Details: Kravchenko noted that air defence was responding to the drones in the oblast, and the targets were destroyed.

There were no strikes on critical or residential infrastructure. Moreover, there were no civilian casualties.

"The fall of the wreckage of the downed enemy targets has been recorded outside the settlements in open areas," Kravchenko noted.

Advertisement:

Operational groups are currently working on documenting and dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kyiv Oblastdroneswar
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Kyiv Oblast
Air defence targeted Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian targets in Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine's air defence responds to unidentified drones in Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: