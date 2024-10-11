Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones for almost eight hours, air defence downs all targets

The Ukrainian air defence network shot down all Russian attack drones flying towards Kyiv Oblast on the night of 10-11 October. There were no casualties, and the air raid lasted almost eight hours.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote from Ruslan Kravchenko, the Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "The enemy keeps on conducting large-scale attacks on Kyiv Oblast with UAVs. Last night and in the morning, the air raid lasted for almost eight hours."

Details: Kravchenko noted that air defence was responding to the drones in the oblast, and the targets were destroyed.

There were no strikes on critical or residential infrastructure. Moreover, there were no civilian casualties.

"The fall of the wreckage of the downed enemy targets has been recorded outside the settlements in open areas," Kravchenko noted.

Operational groups are currently working on documenting and dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

