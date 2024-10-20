All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's commander-in-chief visits units fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 October 2024, 10:07
Ukraine's commander-in-chief visits units fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photo
Oleksandr Syrskyi (left). Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has provided an update on the operations of military units in Ukraine's Sumy and Russia's Kursk oblasts.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The situation remains under our control despite all the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative. I've carried out work directly at the command posts of the brigades. I've heard reports from the brigade commanders and their proposals for further actions and provided assistance in resolving problematic issues.

Advertisement:

Taking the situation into account, I made several decisions designed to counteract the enemy's actions and maximise their losses."

 

Details: Syrskyi emphasised that despite the Russians having an advantage in manpower and equipment, the skill and professionalism of Ukrainian forces are preventing Russia from achieving its objectives.

Support UP or become our patron!

Oleksandr SyrskyiArmed ForcesKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukrainian President's Office asserts Russia must withdraw to positions as of 24 February 2022 to start peace talks

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
UK prepares its proposals to fulfil the Victory Plan – Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks about positive dynamics of destroying Russian targets with drones
Russia redeploys about 50,000 troops to its Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
RECENT NEWS
16:17
Russians strike near post office in Kherson: one person killed
15:45
Putin threatens West with response if it approves strikes Ukrainian deep into Russia
15:32
Russians kill civilian in Mykolaiv Oblast, attack police officers
14:47
Ukrainian President's Office comments on corruption: Information war is ongoing, front is holding
14:33
Ukrainian President's Office asserts Russia must withdraw to positions as of 24 February 2022 to start peace talks
13:18
Russian troops likely attack civilian car and kill people in Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Prosecutor General's Office, photo
13:10
Power outages in five Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours due to hostilities
13:06
Russians drop explosives on Kherson resident, claiming his life
12:51
Protests in Germany against nuclear cooperation with Russia – photo, video
12:36
Russia has launched 1,100 guided bombs and 560 attack drones on Ukraine over past week: Zelenskyy's video shows aftermath of strikes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: