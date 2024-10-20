Ukraine's commander-in-chief visits units fighting in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photo

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has provided an update on the operations of military units in Ukraine's Sumy and Russia's Kursk oblasts.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "The situation remains under our control despite all the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative. I've carried out work directly at the command posts of the brigades. I've heard reports from the brigade commanders and their proposals for further actions and provided assistance in resolving problematic issues.

Taking the situation into account, I made several decisions designed to counteract the enemy's actions and maximise their losses."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised that despite the Russians having an advantage in manpower and equipment, the skill and professionalism of Ukrainian forces are preventing Russia from achieving its objectives.

