Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks about positive dynamics of destroying Russian targets with drones

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 October 2024, 09:37
Photo: Syrskyi

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, has emphasised the positive dynamics in destroying Russian targets using attack drones.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Details: Syrskyi held a monthly meeting with drone unit commanders via video conferencing, during which he listened to a report from Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine, regarding the formation of designated units and the results of drone operations in combat areas.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Heads of structural units from various branches of the Armed Forces and other components of Ukraine's defence forces also reported on the development of capabilities in the UAV combat units. 

I defined specific tasks to accelerate the development of this type of force, increase the number of UAV units, respond to new challenges from the enemy and implement advanced technological developments on the battlefield.

As of September, we have a positive trend in hitting and destroying enemy targets with attack drones."

Details: At the meeting, Syrskyi decorated 147 servicemen from UAV units who have successfully destroyed Russian equipment and inflicted personnel losses.

Background: More than 140 unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 ground robotic systems made in Ukraine were approved for use by the Ukrainian defence forces in the first nine months of 2024.

