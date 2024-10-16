UK prepares its proposals to fulfil the Victory Plan – Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has discussed the possibility of strikes on military targets in Russia and the implementation of the Victory Plan with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff.

Source: European Pravda, citing Syrskyi's words

Details: As Syrsky reported, they discussed the possibility of striking Russian military targets in operational and strategic depth.

Advertisement:

"The UK side is currently working on its own proposals as part of the practical implementation of the Victory Plan", he stressed.

The UK defence chief also stressed the concerns his country has regarding the violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes committed by the Russian forces, including strikes on critical infrastructure and massive shelling of civilian targets.

He also added that the main areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the UK remain the supply of military equipment and weapons, training of military personnel and improving the efficiency of the high-tech weapons use.

Advertisement:

Background:

In late September, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that a decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western weapons against military targets in Russia may be made by early winter.

The Times has written that the United States and the United Kingdom are likely to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, but this decision may remain a secret to preserve the element of surprise for the Russian side.

Support UP or become our patron!