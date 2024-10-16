All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK prepares its proposals to fulfil the Victory Plan – Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:20
UK prepares its proposals to fulfil the Victory Plan – Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has discussed the possibility of strikes on military targets in Russia and the implementation of the Victory Plan  with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of the UK Defence Staff.

Source: European Pravda, citing Syrskyi's words

Details: As Syrsky reported, they discussed the possibility of striking Russian military targets in operational and strategic depth.

Advertisement:

"The UK side is currently working on its own proposals as part of the practical implementation of the Victory Plan", he stressed.

The UK defence chief also stressed the concerns his country has regarding the violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes committed by the Russian forces, including strikes on critical infrastructure and massive shelling of civilian targets.

He also added that the main areas of cooperation between Ukraine and the UK remain the supply of military equipment and weapons, training of military personnel and improving the efficiency of the high-tech weapons use.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In late September, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that a decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range Western weapons against military targets in Russia may be made by early winter.
  • The Times has written that the United States and the United Kingdom are likely to grant Ukraine permission to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian territory, but this decision may remain a secret to preserve the element of surprise for the Russian side.

Support UP or become our patron!

Oleksandr SyrskyiUK
Advertisement:

Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos

Moldova supports EU membership in referendum, with 100 percent of ballots processed – infographic

Pentagon chief announces new US$400m aid package for Ukraine

Moldova's referendum supports EU movement by narrow margin

Russians use large amount of infantry to storm Selydove, Ukraine's National Guard repels attacks – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 59 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 45 disappear from radar, up to 10 remain in air

All News
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks about positive dynamics of destroying Russian targets with drones
Russia redeploys about 50,000 troops to its Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief talks to US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman about Ramstein meeting and implementation of Ukraine's Victory Plan
RECENT NEWS
23:52
South Korea considers sending military personnel to Ukraine – media
22:43
Ukraine signs €200 million grant agreement with France
22:30
Russian UAV strikes ambulance in Kherson, wounding civilians
21:52
EU supports Moldova amid Russian interference in elections and EU membership referendum
21:47
EXPLAINERWhy the majority in Moldova votes against its European future
21:47
Russians bombard village in Chernihiv Oblast, wounding woman
21:05
Poland to request access to secret appendices of Ukraine's Victory Plan
20:56
Zelenskyy announces US$800 military aid package for drone production in Ukraine
20:35
Cargo plane with Russians on board shot down in Sudan – Russian media, photos
19:12
Moldova supports EU membership in referendum, with 100 percent of ballots processed – infographic
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: