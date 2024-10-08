All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Kharkiv, injuring 16 people and damaging infrastructure, more trapped under rubble

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 October 2024, 12:40
Russians attack Kharkiv, injuring 16 people and damaging infrastructure, more trapped under rubble
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kharkiv. Stock photo: Oleh Syniehubovʼs Telegram channel

A total of 16 people, including a child, have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of 8 October.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Kharkivʼs mayor 

Quote from Oleh Syniehubov: "A strike with a Russian guided aerial bomb (GAB) has been recorded in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that a civilian manufacturing facility was damaged… At least five people have been injured."

Advertisement:

Quote from Terekhov: "There was not just one strike but several; the type of weapon used to strike the civilian business is being established. There is a large-scale fire at the scene and six casualties. At least two people are trapped under the rubble at the site of the strike. Rescue workers are doing everything they can to help them."

Details: Later, Syniehubov added that the number of casualties had increased to 11. Among them is a 16-year-old child. Three of the wounded are in a critical condition.

The head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration noted that infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

Advertisement:

Oleh Syniehubov also edited his post about the GAB strike, indicating that the type of weapon used by the Russians was still being established.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the number of people who were injured in the attack had risen to 16.

Oleh Syniehubov has reported that as of 12:15, seven people have been hospitalised, while other casualties have been provided with medical aid on the spot.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Kharkiv
Russians attack Kharkiv and its oblast with guided bombs, injuring people
Dutch Defence Minister arrives in Kharkiv – photos
Number of casualties in guided bomb attack on Kharkiv increases to 12, including children – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: