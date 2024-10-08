Russians attack Kharkiv, injuring 16 people and damaging infrastructure, more trapped under rubble

A total of 16 people, including a child, have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on Kharkiv on the morning of 8 October.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ihor Terekhov, Kharkivʼs mayor

Quote from Oleh Syniehubov: "A strike with a Russian guided aerial bomb (GAB) has been recorded in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that a civilian manufacturing facility was damaged… At least five people have been injured."

Quote from Terekhov: "There was not just one strike but several; the type of weapon used to strike the civilian business is being established. There is a large-scale fire at the scene and six casualties. At least two people are trapped under the rubble at the site of the strike. Rescue workers are doing everything they can to help them."

Details: Later, Syniehubov added that the number of casualties had increased to 11. Among them is a 16-year-old child. Three of the wounded are in a critical condition.

The head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration noted that infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

Oleh Syniehubov also edited his post about the GAB strike, indicating that the type of weapon used by the Russians was still being established.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the number of people who were injured in the attack had risen to 16.

Oleh Syniehubov has reported that as of 12:15, seven people have been hospitalised, while other casualties have been provided with medical aid on the spot.

