Russians struck residential sector in Kharkiv

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 20 October 2024, 00:32
Russians struck residential sector in Kharkiv
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have hit the residential sector in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district with a guided aerial bomb (GAB).

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Details: The mayor wrote about the explosion in the city and said that all relevant services had rushed to check the site where the GAB struck.

He later added that preliminary information indicated a number of houses in the Novobavarskyi district had been damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.

Kharkiv
Kharkiv
