Russians struck residential sector in Kharkiv
Sunday, 20 October 2024, 00:32
Russian forces have hit the residential sector in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district with a guided aerial bomb (GAB).
Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram
Details: The mayor wrote about the explosion in the city and said that all relevant services had rushed to check the site where the GAB struck.
He later added that preliminary information indicated a number of houses in the Novobavarskyi district had been damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.
