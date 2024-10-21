Number of people injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises, Nikopol district under attack – photos
The number of civilians injured in a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on Sunday evening has risen to six. In addition, the Russians have struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than a dozen times.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "According to updated information, six people sought help at a hospital in Kryvyi Rih today. A woman aged 41 also needed medical attention. She will recover at home."
Details: Russian troops bombarded the Nikopol region using Grad and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as deploying kamikaze drones and dropping explosives from UAVs. The strikes targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets, Krasnohorivka and Myriv hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
A 48-year-old man suffered a leg injury.
Quote: "Two houses were destroyed and another 66 were damaged. One building caught fire; the fire was extinguished. Seven buildings were destroyed and more than four dozen damaged. A truck, infrastructure, eight power lines and a gas pipeline were badly damaged."
