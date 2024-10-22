Ukrainian defenders down 42 out of 60 drones launched by Russia

An air defence system. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia bombarded Ukraine with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones on the night of 21-22 October. A total of 42 drones were destroyed, 10 disappeared from radar, 1 flew to Belarus and 3 turned back to Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "It has been confirmed that 42 enemy UAVs were shot down in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts. A total of 10 Russian drones have disappeared from radar. One UAV flew to Belarus, and three more flew back to Russia. One enemy UAV is still in Ukrainian airspace. Combat efforts to shoot it down are ongoing."

Details: Most of the attack UAVs were reportedly shot down in Sumy Oblast. However, the attack killed and injured several civilians.

In total, the Russians launched 60 drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Yeysk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"The air attack is being repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Ukrainian defence forces," the Air Force summed up.

Background: Three people, including a child, were killed in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone attack on the night of 21-22 October.

