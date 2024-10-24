All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Kazakhstan refuses to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 24 October 2024, 09:43
Kazakhstan refuses to help Russia circumvent Western sanctions
The national flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kazakhstan’s authorities are against Russia using the country's territory to circumvent international sanctions.

Source: The Moscow Times, citing Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko 

Quote from Vassilenko: "Kazakhstan has not imposed sanctions against Russia, and Kazakhstan has not joined the sanctions against Russia. At the same time, we do not want our territory to be used to circumvent sanctions."

Advertisement:

Details: Vassilenko said this in an interview with the Polish news outlet PAP (quoted by TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet).

He stressed that Kazakhstan’s position was "known and clear" to all interested parties and understood both in Russia and the West.

Vassilenko noted that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure that sanctions are not circumvented, as Kazakhstan "does not want secondary sanctions" imposed on it. He also stated that there are "no problems" in the bilateral relations between Astana and Moscow, but there are "various questions", as the relations between the two neighbouring states are "very diverse".

Advertisement:

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin said that Astana did not support anti-Russian sanctions, but adhered to them "because it is beneficial from an economic point of view". "We have a small economy, of course, we will not be able to withstand the sanctions pressure," Zhumangarin explained. 

Background: Kazakhstan has no plans to join the BRICS, although President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received such proposals.

Support UP or become our patron!

KazakhstanRussiasanctions
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Kazakhstan
Russia asks Kazakhstan to organise domestic flights due to lack of aircraft
Сonflict over infected grain begins between Russia and Kazakhstan
Russia secretly services its warplanes with French-made equipment
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: