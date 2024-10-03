All Sections
Сonflict over infected grain begins between Russia and Kazakhstan

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 3 October 2024, 16:48
Сonflict over infected grain begins between Russia and Kazakhstan
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has suspended imports of agricultural products from Kazakhstan.

Source: NewTimes outlet

Details: The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision has asked Kazakhstan to suspend the export of a number of agricultural products to Russia due to pathogenic bacteria allegedly found in grain and other agricultural products exported by Kazakhstan.

Russia's actions may be a response to Kazakhstan's complete ban (starting in August 2024) on wheat imports from third countries and countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, which includes Russia.

The barriers were introduced for the needs of poultry and flour mills. They have been receiving wheat from abroad as an exception under a six-month embargo on grain supplies by road, water and rail introduced by Kazakhstan on 12 April.

Background: Astana banned the import of grain into its territory only by road last year.

