Lithuanian Government wishes UN Secretary-General to resign: "Lithuania won't try to talk him out of it"

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 25 October 2024, 16:15
Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister. Stock photo: Getty Images

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, has made a sarcastic remark directed at UN Secretary General António Guterres, who attended the BRICS summit chaired by Vladimir Putin.

Source: Landsbergis on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis shared a photo on his X (Twitter) profile, depicting Guterres shaking hands with the Russian leader, captioning it "This is the UeNd," implying "This is the end of the UN."

In a follow-up post, Landsbergis added: "If António Guterres decides to resign, Lithuania won't try to talk him out of it".

Background:

  • On 22 October, Guterres arrived in Russia for the BRICS summit.
  • Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised Guterres's decision, reminding that he had declined to attend the Peace Summit organised by Ukraine in Switzerland in June.
  • Ukrainian civil organisations have urged the International Criminal Court to respond to  Guterres's meeting with Putin.
  • Commenting on Guterres's appearance at the BRICS summit, the European Commission expressed hope that it would strengthen the international community's case for ending Russia's invasion.
  • Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Foreign Minister, described Guterres's visit to Kazan as a "propaganda victory" for Putin's regime in Russia.

