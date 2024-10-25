Lithuanian Government wishes UN Secretary-General to resign: "Lithuania won't try to talk him out of it"
Friday, 25 October 2024, 16:15
Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, has made a sarcastic remark directed at UN Secretary General António Guterres, who attended the BRICS summit chaired by Vladimir Putin.
Source: Landsbergis on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Landsbergis shared a photo on his X (Twitter) profile, depicting Guterres shaking hands with the Russian leader, captioning it "This is the UeNd," implying "This is the end of the UN."
In a follow-up post, Landsbergis added: "If António Guterres decides to resign, Lithuania won't try to talk him out of it".
Background:
- On 22 October, Guterres arrived in Russia for the BRICS summit.
- Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised Guterres's decision, reminding that he had declined to attend the Peace Summit organised by Ukraine in Switzerland in June.
- Ukrainian civil organisations have urged the International Criminal Court to respond to Guterres's meeting with Putin.
- Commenting on Guterres's appearance at the BRICS summit, the European Commission expressed hope that it would strengthen the international community's case for ending Russia's invasion.
- Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Foreign Minister, described Guterres's visit to Kazan as a "propaganda victory" for Putin's regime in Russia.
