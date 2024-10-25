Lithuanian Government wishes UN Secretary-General to resign: "Lithuania won't try to talk him out of it"

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, has made a sarcastic remark directed at UN Secretary General António Guterres, who attended the BRICS summit chaired by Vladimir Putin.

Source: Landsbergis on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis shared a photo on his X (Twitter) profile, depicting Guterres shaking hands with the Russian leader, captioning it "This is the UeNd," implying "This is the end of the UN."

In a follow-up post, Landsbergis added: "If António Guterres decides to resign, Lithuania won't try to talk him out of it".

Background:

On 22 October, Guterres arrived in Russia for the BRICS summit.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised Guterres's decision, reminding that he had declined to attend the Peace Summit organised by Ukraine in Switzerland in June.

Ukrainian civil organisations have urged the International Criminal Court to respond to Guterres's meeting with Putin.

Commenting on Guterres's appearance at the BRICS summit, the European Commission expressed hope that it would strengthen the international community's case for ending Russia's invasion.

Margus Tsahkna, Estonian Foreign Minister, described Guterres's visit to Kazan as a "propaganda victory" for Putin's regime in Russia.

