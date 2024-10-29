EU increases electricity import limit for Ukraine before winter
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 13:15
Ukraine and the EU have agreed to increase the possibility of importing electricity in winter to 2.1 GW.
Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy
Quote from Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko: "From 1 December, the maximum capacity for importing electricity from the EU will be increased from the current 1.7 to 2.1 GW. This will increase the stability of the Ukrainian energy system."
Details: Ukraine will also be able to receive an additional 250 MW of guaranteed capacity from the EU in emergency mode.
Background: Winter power shortages and outages are inevitable, and in the best-case scenario, there will be no electricity for up to 5 hours a day.
