EU increases electricity import limit for Ukraine before winter

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 29 October 2024, 13:15
EU increases electricity import limit for Ukraine before winter
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine and the EU have agreed to increase the possibility of importing electricity in winter to 2.1 GW.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Quote from Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko: "From 1 December, the maximum capacity for importing electricity from the EU will be increased from the current 1.7 to 2.1 GW. This will increase the stability of the Ukrainian energy system."

Details: Ukraine will also be able to receive an additional 250 MW of guaranteed capacity from the EU in emergency mode.

Background: Winter power shortages and outages are inevitable, and in the best-case scenario, there will be no electricity for up to 5 hours a day.

