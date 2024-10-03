Russian attack on Kharkiv results in 10 injured, including one child, people may be under rubble – photos, videos

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs (GABs) has risen to 10, including a 3-year-old child.

Sources: Ihor Terekhov, Kharkiv mayor; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Kharkiv, a local branch of Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ministry of Internal Affairs; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Terekhov: "There are already 10 casualties, including a three-year-old child."

Details: At the same time, Terekhov said that the evacuation of the residents of the apartment building that was hit by the Russian GAB and the residents of nearby buildings whose apartments were damaged by the explosion had been organised.

Quote from Terekhov: "Everyone will be provided with accommodation in the city's dormitories. Hundreds of broken windows, five houses have been cut off from electricity. A point where locals can drink hot tea and have a snack will be organised near the site of the air strike."

Details: Syniehubov noted that there may be people under the rubble of the house destroyed by the Russians.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

He also reported several strikes with guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv: one hit a house and the other hit a forest belt.

Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko said that the Russians had launched at least two GABs from the territory of Belgorod. Two GABs hit Zolochiv, where a residential building was preliminarily hit.

The prosecutor's office reported that Russia used two Su-34 aircraft to launch five guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv and its suburbs. According to preliminary reports, these were D-30SN UMPBs. Their speed was 600 km/h, as recorded by air defence systems.

Two GABs hit the suburbs on the territory of the Derhachi hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Three more hit Kharkiv itself.

Two GABs hit the open area in Shevchenkivskyi district.

A 5-storey residential building was hit by a GAB in the Saltivskyi district.

The State Emergency Service reported that at 00:30 on 3 October, rescue workers managed to completely extinguish a 65 sq m fire in a 5-storey residential building that had been hit by a Russian guided aerial bomb.

Background: Russian troops launched a series of missile strikes on Kharkiv on the evening of 2 October.

