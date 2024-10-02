All Sections
Russian army strikes Kharkiv, injuring 9 people – video

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 October 2024, 23:09
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Screenshot: video posted by Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv on the evening of 2 October. 

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Details: At 22:58, Terekhov reported that Kharkiv was under attack by Russian guided aerial bombs. He urged residents to be vigilant, as repeat strikes were possible.

Early reports later revealed that the strikes had hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts. Information on casualties and damage is being updated. Syniehubov said there had been damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to Terekhov, one of the bombs hit a residential apartment building.
Syniehubov reported that another bomb struck a forest belt.

Early reports suggest that seven people in the apartment building were injured.

At 23:27, Syniehubov reported that the Russians targeted a five-storey building between the third and fourth floors. At least ten cars are ablaze. Eight people are known to have been injured, one a three-year-old girl. All are in a moderate or fair condition.

Update: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a video from the site of the Russian bomb attack on Kharkiv.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A rescue operation is underway. We are searching for anyone who may have been injured. At the moment, we know of eight casualties. Everyone will be given the help they need.

And in order for such Russian strikes to stop, Ukraine must receive the help it needs and, most importantly, sufficient help from the world, from its partners. Every leader knows exactly what to do. It is important to be decisive."

At 23:54, Syniehubov said that the number of casualties had risen to nine.

