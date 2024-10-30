All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian military equipment producer waits 4 months regarding exemption from military service for its workers

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 30 October 2024, 17:58
Ukrainian military equipment producer waits 4 months regarding exemption from military service for its workers
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian manufacturer of protective military gear Balistyka still has not secured the right for its staff to be exempted from military service.

Source: Oleksandr Dovhyi, founder of Balistyka

Quote: "Despite providing gear for hundreds of thousands of defenders, our company has no support, while secondary sector workers, such as tarot readers and sushi chefs, secure exemptions with relative ease."

Advertisement:

Details: He explained that the lack of exemptions for his workers liable for military service is threatening the functioning of the company. Apart from Dovhyi himself, members of Balistyka’s senior management are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with three managers recently receiving call-up papers, jeopardising the fulfilment of contracts.

Dovhyi noted that a response from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence had been expected within ten days of the 24 June request. However, four months have passed without a reply. "Yes, everyone’s overloaded, but we aren’t sitting idle at Balistyka either," he added.

The founder believes Balistyka meets exemption criteria not only under the Defence Ministry but also under the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Economy. Yet an exemption for persons liable for military service remains a remote possibility. Besides producing military gear, the company assists the defence forces and pays its taxes punctually, Dovhyi said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In February, Balistyka’s office was searched by police upon the request of Velmet LLC, another Ukrainian military equipment manufacturer.
  • Loopholes in the exemption system have led to the loss of defence industry specialists, potentially affecting weapons production. 
  • The Ukrainian government recently approved a partial resumption of exemptions for those liable for military service.
  • On 23 October, the Cabinet updated the criteria for identifying critically important companies, allowing them to be checked for compliance with the established criteria.

Support UP or become our patron!

економіка
Advertisement:

US presidential election has started: first results are out

Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN

Russia launches campaign in Moldova to discredit Sandu's victory - ISW

Western intelligence suspects Russia of trying to ignite fires on flights to US and Canada – WSJ

Russia dragging out process of returning journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna's body to Ukraine – Ukrainian MP

Vote count concluded in Moldova: incumbent president secures victory with 55.33%

All News
економіка
Russia can finance war against Ukraine for several more years despite overheating economy – WP
Uzbekistan refuses to join economic union with Russia
Russia not added to FATF's "blacklist" again – sources
RECENT NEWS
10:22
Russians strike infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia and injure two people
09:45
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
09:16
Ukraine's air defence downs two Kh-59/69 missiles and 48 drones
09:11
Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
08:55
Russians conduct most of attacks on Kurakhove front, where over 80 clashes occurred
08:22
Russia loses over 1,200 soldiers and 15 tanks
08:14
Dozens of states prepare to deploy National Guard to Washington amid post-election unrest
07:49
Pro-Trump blogger admits to taking money from Russia to post fake news about US election – CNN
07:21
High-rise buildings damaged and people injured: aftermath of Russian nighttime strike on Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: