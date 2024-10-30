Ukrainian military equipment producer waits 4 months regarding exemption from military service for its workers

Ukrainian manufacturer of protective military gear Balistyka still has not secured the right for its staff to be exempted from military service.

Source: Oleksandr Dovhyi, founder of Balistyka

Quote: "Despite providing gear for hundreds of thousands of defenders, our company has no support, while secondary sector workers, such as tarot readers and sushi chefs, secure exemptions with relative ease."

Details: He explained that the lack of exemptions for his workers liable for military service is threatening the functioning of the company. Apart from Dovhyi himself, members of Balistyka’s senior management are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with three managers recently receiving call-up papers, jeopardising the fulfilment of contracts.

Dovhyi noted that a response from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence had been expected within ten days of the 24 June request. However, four months have passed without a reply. "Yes, everyone’s overloaded, but we aren’t sitting idle at Balistyka either," he added.

The founder believes Balistyka meets exemption criteria not only under the Defence Ministry but also under the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Ministry of Economy. Yet an exemption for persons liable for military service remains a remote possibility. Besides producing military gear, the company assists the defence forces and pays its taxes punctually, Dovhyi said.

Background:

In February, Balistyka’s office was searched by police upon the request of Velmet LLC, another Ukrainian military equipment manufacturer.

Loopholes in the exemption system have led to the loss of defence industry specialists, potentially affecting weapons production.

The Ukrainian government recently approved a partial resumption of exemptions for those liable for military service.

On 23 October, the Cabinet updated the criteria for identifying critically important companies, allowing them to be checked for compliance with the established criteria.

