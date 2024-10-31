All Sections
Russia attacks Kyiv for twentieth time in October: air defence defences destroyed all drones

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 31 October 2024, 07:10
The consequences of the attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 October. Photo: State Emergency Service of Kyiv

The Russian military launched attack drones on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 October. All of them were destroyed by air defence and electronic warfare forces and equipment.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "The twentieth air attack on Kyiv in October! Just like the last attacks, the Russian armed forces used UAVs again. The drones came at Kyiv in waves and from different directions.

An air-raid warning in the capital was issued twice during the night and was in effect for two and a half hours. All the Russian drones that threatened Kyiv were destroyed by air defence and electronic warfare forces and equipment."

Details: As a result of the attack, debris fell in the Podilskyi district of the city, and a fire broke out in an open area.

Windows in two two-storey residential buildings and one administrative building were also damaged.

There is information that a high-voltage power line was damaged. No information on casualties was received.

The Administration clarifies that during the 31 days of October, only one day in the capital has passed without an air-raid warning. On average, Kyiv residents heard the sirens twice a day.

Background: An air-raid warning was in effect twice at night in the capital, and air defences were operating on the outskirts of the city.

Kyivair defencedroneswar
Kyiv
