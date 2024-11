Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence was operating in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 30-31 October.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Movement of enemy UAVs spotted! Air defence forces are operating in the oblast."

Details: The oblast authorities also asked citizens not to take photos or videos of air defence operations and to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.

