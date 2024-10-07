All Sections
Four Shahed drones enter Belarus overnight – Belaruski Hajun

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 7 October 2024, 13:30
An approximate flight route of Shahed drones over Belarus. Photo: Belaruski Hajun

At least four Shahed kamikaze drones entered Belarusian airspace during the night and morning of 7 October.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: According to Belaruski Hajun, at least four Shaheds entered Belarusian airspace over the past night and morning. The first airspace violation was recorded at 23:27 when a drone crossed the border from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast towards Khoiniki, Belarus. 

Quote: "Shaheds subsequently entered Belarus at 00:40, 04:06 and 08:35. The drone that flew into Belarus near Loyew at 04:06 is known to have circled in the airspace of Belarus for about 40 minutes and returned to Ukraine. The return of the last Shahed, which flew in at about 08:35, to Ukraine has also been confirmed."

Background: Belaruski Hajun reported that three Shaheds had flown into the territory of Belarus on 3 October, where self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was on board a helicopter at the time.

