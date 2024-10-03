All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

3 Shahed UAVs enter Belarus while Lukashenko is midair

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 3 October 2024, 13:27
3 Shahed UAVs enter Belarus while Lukashenko is midair
Stock photo: Lukashenko's press service

Three Shahed UAVs flew into the territory of Belarus at the same time as the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko flew by helicopter over the country.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: According to analysts, about 12:55, three Shahed drones flew from Ukrainian Chernihiv Oblast towards Belarus' Gomel Oblast.

Advertisement:

It is known that two of them flew over Novaya Guta and are on their way to Gomel, while another soared over Loyev and is heading towards Khoiniki.

Quote: "In addition, a helicopter carrying Lukashenko is currently flying above Belarus, headed south from the Ozerny residence. According to preliminary data, the helicopter is heading to Mikashevichy."

Background: On the morning of 3 October, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in Ukraine’s northern regions due to the threat of Russians launching Shahed drones. 

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

BelarusLukashenkoShahed droneaircraft
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Belarus
Belarusian leader claims Minsk and Moscow have no plans to seize Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Lithuania hands over materials about Lukashenko regime's crimes to The Hague
Belarus begins combat readiness inspection of its Air Force and air defence units
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
08:22
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 21 attack UAVs overnight, one drone returns to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: