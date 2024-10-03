3 Shahed UAVs enter Belarus while Lukashenko is midair

Three Shahed UAVs flew into the territory of Belarus at the same time as the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko flew by helicopter over the country.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: According to analysts, about 12:55, three Shahed drones flew from Ukrainian Chernihiv Oblast towards Belarus' Gomel Oblast.

It is known that two of them flew over Novaya Guta and are on their way to Gomel, while another soared over Loyev and is heading towards Khoiniki.

Quote: "In addition, a helicopter carrying Lukashenko is currently flying above Belarus, headed south from the Ozerny residence. According to preliminary data, the helicopter is heading to Mikashevichy."

Background: On the morning of 3 October, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in Ukraine’s northern regions due to the threat of Russians launching Shahed drones.

