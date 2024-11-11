Ukraine's Foreign Ministry states it was not aware of conversation between Trump and Putin – Reuters
Monday, 11 November 2024, 00:42
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Sunday that reports claiming that Kyiv was informed in advance about a phone call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are not true.
Source: Reuters, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi
Quote from Tykhyi: "Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call."
Advertisement:
Previously: The Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
Background:
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump on Wednesday US time (Thursday night in Ukraine).
- On Thursday, Trump said that he had not yet spoken to Putin after announcing his victory in the presidential election but suggested that such a conversation would take place.
Support UP or become our patron!