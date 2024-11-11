Ukraine's Foreign Ministry states it was not aware of conversation between Trump and Putin – Reuters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said on Sunday that reports claiming that Kyiv was informed in advance about a phone call between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are not true.

Source: Reuters, citing Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi

Quote from Tykhyi: "Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call."

Previously: The Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Donald Trump on Wednesday US time (Thursday night in Ukraine).

On Thursday, Trump said that he had not yet spoken to Putin after announcing his victory in the presidential election but suggested that such a conversation would take place.

