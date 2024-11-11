Moldovan president responds to incidents involving Russian drones
Monday, 11 November 2024, 13:28
Moldova's president Maia Sandu has addressed the recent incidents involving Russian drones that crashed on the country's territory.
Source: Moldpres, citing Sandu, as reported by European Pravda
The president stated that the detected drones pose no immediate threat to residents, but emphasised the need for continued vigilance.
She highlighted the importance of "acquiring the necessary technologies to protect the entire country and ensure the safety of all citizens".
Quote: "While these incidents do not currently pose a direct threat to the Republic of Moldova, the proximity of the war to our borders and the presence of drones in our airspace are certainly concerning," Sandu added.
Background:
- On 10 November, two drones were found in Moldova, in the districts of Căușeni and Rîșcani. Ukraine's Air Force, in a morning briefing, reported that 10 drones "left Ukrainian airspace" towards Russia, Belarus and Moldova.
- Moldovan authorities have previously reported discovering drone debris after Russian air attacks on Ukraine.
