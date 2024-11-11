All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Moldovan president responds to incidents involving Russian drones

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaMonday, 11 November 2024, 13:28
Moldovan president responds to incidents involving Russian drones
Photo: moldpres.md

Moldova's president Maia Sandu has addressed the recent incidents involving Russian drones that crashed on the country's territory.

Source: Moldpres, citing Sandu, as reported by European Pravda

The president stated that the detected drones pose no immediate threat to residents, but emphasised the need for continued vigilance. 

Advertisement:

She highlighted the importance of "acquiring the necessary technologies to protect the entire country and ensure the safety of all citizens".

Quote: "While these incidents do not currently pose a direct threat to the Republic of Moldova, the proximity of the war to our borders and the presence of drones in our airspace are certainly concerning," Sandu added.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 10 November, two drones were found in Moldova, in the districts of Căușeni and Rîșcani. Ukraine's Air Force, in a morning briefing, reported that 10 drones "left Ukrainian airspace" towards Russia, Belarus and Moldova.
  • Moldovan authorities have previously reported discovering drone debris after Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaRussiadrones
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Moldova
Moldovan Foreign Minister says Russian drones endanger Moldovan citizens' lives
Second drone found in Moldova after Russian attack on Ukraine
Drone crashes in Moldova
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: