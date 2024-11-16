Finland believes Russian spies increasingly pretend to be journalists and researchers

The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo) believes that Russian intelligence officers may increasingly pretend to be journalists or researchers to conduct intelligence activities in Finland.

Source: Yle, Finnish public service media company with reference to Supo data, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Law enforcement officials report that the number of Russians engaged in intelligence activities in Finland has significantly decreased due to the deportation of diplomats and visa denials.

However, they said Russia's need for information has not decreased.

Intelligence activities have been conducted under diplomatic cover, but now Russia is forced to consider other methods. Supo reports that Russian intelligence officers may increasingly pretend to be journalists or researchers in the future.

Quote from Supo: "These cover-ups, however, do not provide intelligence officers with the protection afforded by diplomatic immunity."

Supo states that the introduction of new intelligence methods is a slow and complex process.

Finnish Security and Intelligence Service reports Russia is forced to shift its focus to collect information about Finland both in the cyber environment and abroad.

In particular, law enforcement officials believe that covert data collection may be targeting Finns, especially those in Russia or third countries.

Supo notes that spying on individuals is extremely time-consuming and painstaking.

Quote from Supo: "With fewer and fewer people doing it, the ability to recruit informants who share confidential information is worse in Finland than it used to be."

Background: Finland reported numerous cases of sabotage, cyberattacks, and destabilisation in late October, suspecting Russia of conducting influence operations in the country.



