Finland to support Ukraine's education sector reform by EUR 20 million

Ville Tavio, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, has announced EUR 20 million to support educational reform in Ukraine, as well as EUR 500,000 for school catering reform.

Details: Tavio announced this at the International School Meals Summit in Kyiv.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry reported that they would support Ukraine's education sector with EUR 20 million in 2025-2028.

The bilateral project will focus on implementing the reform of general secondary education. It has been prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Culture of Finland, and the Finnish National Agency for Education.

The reform will also include the development of a system of social protection for students and a response to the psychosocial support needs of students caused by the war.

Finland also announced its support for the World Food Programme's school nutrition programme in Ukraine for EUR 500,000 in 2024.

Background:

