All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Finland to support Ukraine's education sector reform by EUR 20 million

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 13 November 2024, 14:22
Finland to support Ukraine's education sector reform by EUR 20 million
The flag of Finland. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ville Tavio, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, has announced EUR 20 million to support educational reform in Ukraine, as well as EUR 500,000 for school catering reform.

Source: European Pravda citing the Finnish Foreign Ministry

Details: Tavio announced this at the International School Meals Summit in Kyiv.

Advertisement:

The Finnish Foreign Ministry reported that they would support Ukraine's education sector with EUR 20 million in 2025-2028. 

The bilateral project will focus on implementing the reform of general secondary education. It has been prepared in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Culture of Finland, and the Finnish National Agency for Education.

The reform will also include the development of a system of social protection for students and a response to the psychosocial support needs of students caused by the war.

Advertisement:

Finland also announced its support for the World Food Programme's school nutrition programme in Ukraine for EUR 500,000 in 2024.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Finland
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Finland
Finnish capital to forcibly seize city's largest arena from Russian owners – Reuters
Finnish foreign minister stands against "Finlandisation" of Ukraine – Reuters
Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: