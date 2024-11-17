Electric transport stops in Odesa, Rivne suffers missile strike

All electric transport in the city of Odesa went out of service and a missile strike hit the city of Rivne on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Rivne Mayor Oleksandr Tretiak on Telegram

Details: Tretiak reported that Rivne had suffered a missile strike.

Quote from Tretiak: "An air raid continues, stay in shelters. Dear Rivne residents, keep calm and make sure your power banks are charged. As always, don't post anything online. The rescue services are doing their job!"

