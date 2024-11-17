All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Electric transport stops in Odesa, Rivne suffers missile strike

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 07:57
Electric transport stops in Odesa, Rivne suffers missile strike

All electric transport in the city of Odesa went out of service and a missile strike hit the city of Rivne on the morning of 17 November.

Source: Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov on Telegram; Rivne Mayor Oleksandr Tretiak on Telegram

Details: Tretiak reported that Rivne had suffered a missile strike.

Advertisement:

Quote from Tretiak: "An air raid continues, stay in shelters. Dear Rivne residents, keep calm and make sure your power banks are charged. As always, don't post anything online. The rescue services are doing their job!"

Support UP or become our patron!

Rivne
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Rivne
Explosion heard in Rivne
Explosions heard in city of Rivne and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne theatre actor Volodymyr Fedinchuk killed at the front
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: