Emergency power cuts in Kyiv City and Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 07:36
Emergency power cuts in Kyiv City and Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
Photo: Pixabay

Emergency power cuts have been introduced on instructions from Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state-owned electricity transmission system operator, due to a Russian missile strike on the morning of 17 November.

Source: DTEK on Telegram

Quote: "[The city of] Kyiv and Kyiv, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts: rolling power outage schedules may be introduced due to the threat of a missile strike in Kyiv. This is a preventive measure."

Details: The transmission system operator also urged people to remain calm and take care of their own safety.

